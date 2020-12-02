A local non-profit needs sponsors

News

K.I.D.S (Kindness Is Doing Something) Cuddle Kit Closet is hosting an event and need immediate sponsorships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each year the K.I.D.S (Kindness Is Doing Something) Cuddle Kit Closet holds their 'Kindness makes a difference day' event to help spread kindness. Area children are nominated by their teachers and then sponsored by the public.

This year, the group was able to obtain their major sponsors who purchase a toy for the child from the child's wish list. But, they're having issues finding sponsors for the individual child.

In total 200-children have been nominated and the sponsorship cost for each child is $125. So the non-profit is pleading with the public to step in and help.

"Well the kids, they need this. They need this fun filled day and see that there is kindness in our world and to promote kindness. And, to see that there is a Christmas." said by Cori Auza with KIDS Cuddle Kits Closet.

During a pre-COVID-19 event children would be treated to a party filled with crafts and activities. But, this year the event will be socially distanced and children will have to remain in their vehicle and wear a mask.

If you're interested in donating you can log onto their website and make a donation via PayPal or you can call Cori Auza at 928-941-3417 to make other arrangements.