Visit Yuma holds its 1st Annual Window Wonderland Holiday Contest

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Visit Yuma announces its 1st Annual Window Wonderland Holiday Contest starting today until December 23, 2020.

The contest will take place at the Yuma Visitor Information Center.

Visitors and locals can vote on the "Best Decorated Window Display" created by seven Visit Yuma members.

The seven members participating are:

Desert Olive Farms, J.T. Prime, NOVA Home Loans, Better Business Bureau, Weld Like A Girl, Gowan Company, and Brocket Farms.

Visit Yuma says voting will be done anonymously.

Visit Yuma encourages the community to vote for their favorite window display anytime between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also post a picture next to your winning choice and tag Visit Yuma to be shared on their social media.

Winners will be announced on Visit Yuma's social media on December 23, 2020.