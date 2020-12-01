Imperial County elections to be certified Tuesday

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel takes a closer look at the final tally

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The Registrar of Voters Office in Imperial County said, at a public meeting Tuesday morning, 2020 election results would be ready for certification by the end of the day.

The elections department is ahead of schedule. The county has until Dec. 3 to certify results, but Linsey Dale who is overseeing the elections department said certification should be complete by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Nearly 57,000 people voted in Imperial County.

Dale said Imperial County had the lowest voter turnout in the state of California, but Imperial County saw it's highest voter turnout with about 68% of people voting.

Dale also said this election was not the year for long standing incumbents in Imperial County.

Several, municipal, school districts, and the Imperial Irrigation District races have new leaders taking office.

Dale also talked about the ballot tally process to ensure all ballots are counted correctly. She said also said all voting machines were inspected before and after the election. She assures the board of supervisors that voter fraud was not a factor for Imperial County.

The board thanked Dale, as well as workers and volunteers with the Registrar of Voters Office for making the election a successful one despite pandemic hurdles.

The elections department also had a big change this election with the retirement of Debra Porter, the head of the Registrars.

The county currently has a transitional team that county employees Linsey Dale and Rebecca Baxter-Terrazas have been overseeing.

Dale said after certification there are still many loose ends that need to be worked out in order to prepare for the next election.

Details on who will be replacing Porter have not been revealed.