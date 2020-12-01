Giving Tuesday: Girl Scouts of Yuma works to establish virtual lending library

News

Troop members rally around those in need - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On this year's Giving Tuesday, six Girl Scout members are in need of internet connection and laptops as schooling moves back to virtual learning.

Emilia Cortez, Director of Yuma Girl Scouts reached out to the community in hopes to get locals to help the girls in need.

Currently Girl Scouts of Yuma has expanded it's WIFI so it's girls can work from the parking lot on schooling, or Girl Scout activities, but the troop needs more than a good signal to help succeeding in school.

Tuesday on the Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez tells you how to lend a hand in the troop's quest to build a lending library so they can continue learning.