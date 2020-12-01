First batch of COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive in Baja California within weeks

News

TIJUANA, Baja California (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Baja California in two weeks.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the vaccines will be part of a phase three study.

Alonso Pérez Rico, the State Secretary of Health, said, "The vaccines are two weeks away from reaching us, very few vaccines will arrive. Approximately a thousand vaccines for the population in this clinical phase study or phase three trial will not cover the approximately 4 million Baja Californians in two weeks. It will take time for the vaccine to begin to flow to our state."

Baja California remains in orange traffic light but will go back to red if cases keep increasing in the following days.

The Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla said COVID-19 deaths have increased to 4,277.

Tijuana seems to be the city most affected by deaths with 1,822, followed by Mexicali with 1,788.