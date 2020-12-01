Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:27 pm

CDC issues warning against travel to Mexico

MGN_1280x720_90904P00-JDWDZ
MGN

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino examines the possible impact

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning against traveling to Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC issued a level four warning which is the most severe.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center dashboard, Mexico has reported more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic started.

This warning aligns with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection advisory of restricting non-essential travel by land.

As of now, there is only a 14-day quarantine advisory however that could become mandatory.

Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will speak to local officials about the CDC's warning.

Coronavirus / Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content