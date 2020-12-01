CDC issues warning against travel to Mexico

News

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino examines the possible impact

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning against traveling to Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC issued a level four warning which is the most severe.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center dashboard, Mexico has reported more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic started.

This warning aligns with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection advisory of restricting non-essential travel by land.

As of now, there is only a 14-day quarantine advisory however that could become mandatory.

