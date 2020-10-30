Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’

News

YPD's top suspects for October 30, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.

YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Marcus Owen Barley

Native American male, 42

Height 5’6

Weight 240 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Tattoos: Right hand – “Kaci”, right arm - “Cristina” / “Pride”, Left arm – “MOB” / Native”, chest – skeleton with hat.

Wanted for: Violating his probation for the original conviction of the following: amended count two, attempted aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a class five felony.

Isaiah Kanji Hotta

White male, 26

Height 6’1

Weight 200 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Tattoos: Left leg – “It”, right leg “F…K”.

Wanted for: Violating his probation in the following. Modified count two, driving while under the extreme influence of intoxicating liquor while having a blood alcohol concentration of .20 or more, a class one misdemeanor, and added count three, endangerment, a class six felony.

Stephanie Noel Kobierski

White female, 35

Height 5’2

Weight 150 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Alias: Stephanie Krueger, Nichole Kobierski, Noele Kaveer.

Tattoos: Right calf - Fairy and flower, left arm – “Sacred heart”, left forearm – cross.

Wanted for: Violating her probation in the following: count two, theft, a class six felony, and also, count four, possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a class six felony.

Kyle Steven Krelovich