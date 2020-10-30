Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’
YPD's top suspects for October 30, 2020
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.
YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.
Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.
Marcus Owen Barley
- Native American male, 42
- Height 5’6
- Weight 240 lbs
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Tattoos: Right hand – “Kaci”, right arm - “Cristina” / “Pride”, Left arm – “MOB” / Native”, chest – skeleton with hat.
- Wanted for: Violating his probation for the original conviction of the following: amended count two, attempted aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a class five felony.
Isaiah Kanji Hotta
- White male, 26
- Height 6’1
- Weight 200 lbs
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Tattoos: Left leg – “It”, right leg “F…K”.
- Wanted for: Violating his probation in the following. Modified count two, driving while under the extreme influence of intoxicating liquor while having a blood alcohol concentration of .20 or more, a class one misdemeanor, and added count three, endangerment, a class six felony.
Stephanie Noel Kobierski
- White female, 35
- Height 5’2
- Weight 150 lbs
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Alias: Stephanie Krueger, Nichole Kobierski, Noele Kaveer.
- Tattoos: Right calf - Fairy and flower, left arm – “Sacred heart”, left forearm – cross.
- Wanted for: Violating her probation in the following: count two, theft, a class six felony, and also, count four, possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a class six felony.
Kyle Steven Krelovich
- White male, 37
- Height 5’9
- Weight 205 lbs
- Brown hair, blue eyes
- Alias: Samuel Alan Martin.
- Tattoos: Shoulder – Tribal symbol, right forearm – “Schnoz”, chest – Marine symbol with “In Memory of…”, back – “Aunt Pam”.
- Wanted for: Violating his parole in the following: count two, possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a class six felony.
Comments