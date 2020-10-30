Health officials in Mexicali close cemeteries ahead of day of the dead

News

Sanitary filters will be installed at the border to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - To avoid new COVID-19 cases in Mexicali, the municipal government said cemeteries would be closed on November 1 and 2.

The Mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, reinforced surveillance operations in residential areas with high infection rates.

Starting Saturday, October 31, the Municipal Public Security Directorate will implement surveillance operations in residential areas, shopping malls, and other parts of the city to avoid large gatherings.

Sanitary filters will be installed starting Friday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the border crossing to ensure those crossing are essential activites.

Officials say those who do not have a face-covering will be fined.

