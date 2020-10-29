Yuma Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Academy

News

Residents are reminded that classes fill up quickly and should apply as early as possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department has announced that it will be accepting applications for the 2021 Citizens Police Academy which is set to start in January.

The Citizens Police Academy provides residents with a behind-the-scenes look at their local justice system. Participants will see how cases are managed from dispatch to the courtroom.

"We show them how detectives work. We show them how our I.D. Techs work in processing a scene. They get to drive our cars and go out on a track and have fun with that. They get to shoot some of our guns. We put scenario-based training for them and they get total hands-on," said Sgt. Lori Franklin.

If you are interested in taking part in the 2021 Citizen Police Academy you can visit the Yuma Police Department and request an application.