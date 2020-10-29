Kids in Westmorland prove you can be COVID safe as you play sports

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY)- Sports are a universal language, they unite communities and give them a sense of pride. One of the many things the pandemic took was youth sports but a group of kids in Westmorland want to show the world it is possible to be COVID-safe and play sports.

"These kids are all special needs and they are able to keep their masks the whole time and remember to sanitize their hands in between breaks it is amazing," said Gloria Brambila, Parent.

The goal of the soccer team is to give the kids a sense of normalcy amid all the chaos.

"We are also preparing the kids to go back to school, getting them used to wearing masks because in school they will be wearing them several hours," said Jacqueline Riddell, Coach.

