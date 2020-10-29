Dozens of IHOP and Applebee’s expected to close

News

(KYMA, KECY, CNN)- Dozens of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants will be shutting their doors permanently.

The parent company for the two chains Dine Brands announced it will shut down up to 100 restaurants.

No word if any of the Yuma locations are included in these closures.

According to the company, Approximately 15 Applebee's locations could close their doors.

The company blames the move partly on the economic impact of the pandemic.

The closings are expected to happen over the next six months.