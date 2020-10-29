Skip to Content
Border Patrol agents arrest convicted felon in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector agents arrested a convicted felon on Monday evening in Calexico.

Agents say they arrested the man after illegally crossing the United States.

After transporting him to the El Centro Sector rally point, agents say his background check revealed he had a conviction from 2013.

The 34-year-old undocumented man served time in prison for attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter out of Los Angeles, Calif.

