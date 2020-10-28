Trump campaign website hacked

News

A message posted on the site said the "world has had enough of the fake news" spread by the president and threatened to release dirt on the Trump family.

President Donald Trump's campaign website appeared to fall victim to hackers Tuesday night.

"This site was seized," read a message that was briefly posted on a page at donaldjtrump.com. The "world has had enough of the fake news spread daily" by the president, it continued.

The message said it had information that "discredits" the president and his family, and it demanded cryptocurrency to either release or withhold the information.

The site soon appeared to go offline, and it was restored without the hacked message a short time later.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, said the "website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack."

"There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site," he said. "The website has been restored."

In July, hackers managed to break into numerous Twitter accounts, including those of Trump rival Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, in a different scam aimed at getting cryptocurrency. Trump's account was not affected. A Florida teenager was charged with being the mastermind of the scam.