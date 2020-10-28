Midnight at the Oasis car show and festival happening in March 2021

News

The annual car show brings hundreds of cars to the Desert Sun Stadium and thousands of dollars to area non-profits.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Good news for car lovers everywhere. Midnight at the Oasis is scheduled to take place on March 5, 2021.

After hearing concerns about the annual car show possibly being canceled, the Caballeros de Yuma said the event would kick off with the annual 'Rally on Main' on March 4, 2021.

The Caballeros de Yuma is currently accepting applications for next year's show.

"We're hoping by March that everything's that been going on is sorted out and we're hoping that everyone is ready to have a good time by then. Obviously, if things change that is out of our control we will make some changes. But, as of now, we're going to have a great Midnight at the Oasis." said Travis Smith with the Caballeros de Yuma.

Midnight at the Oasis is the largest fundraiser for the Caballeros de Yuma.

Each year, the organization gives out over $60,000 in donations and scholarships.

Since the group's inception in 1962, the Caballeros de Yuma has donated more than $3 million back into the Yuma community.