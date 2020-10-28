Convicted sex offender arrested by Border Patrol in Calexico

News

The undocumented immigrant had a conviction from 2010, agents say.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender on Monday evening by the Calexico Port of Entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was patrolling three miles east of the entry port when agents saw the man illegally crossing.

The man was arrested and taken to the El Centro Sector rally point for further processing.

Record checks revealed the 42-year-old man from Mexico was convicted in January 2010 for coercion with force or threat of force/sex out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He served two and a half years in prison and was later removed from the U.S.

Agents say in the fiscal year 2021, which began on October 1, they have arrested three people either convicted or wanted for sexual offense charges.