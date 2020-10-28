1st annual Imperial Valley film festival tackles the Salton Sea

News

The festival will feature films made by local filmmakers regarding the Salton Sea.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The first annual Imperial Valley Film Festival will be aired locally on November 1, 2020, on Fox 9 at 8 p.m.

The festival was created by local filmmaker and journalist Roy Dorantes, who wanted to bring awareness to the Salton Sea issues.



“The Salton Sea is a ticking health hazard. If the state doesn’t do anything about it the Imperial Valley will become uninhabitable,” said Dorantes.



The festival will feature films made by local filmmakers regarding the Salton Sea.



“I can’t give too much away but there’s a lot of different angles taken some are even musicals,” said Dorantes.



Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino tells us more about the first annual Imperial Valley Film Festival.