Yuma mall attracts illegal cruisers and police attention

YPD says some using Southgate parking lot to drive dangerously

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has a warning for anyone who thinks the old Southgate Mall parking lot is a good place to burn rubber and do donuts: You are trespassing, and could be ticketed and heavily fined.

The mall is located just off 4th Avenue. The main shopping area has been closed for years.

YPD says it's received numerous complaints about drivers gathering in the mall's parking lot to do "tricks" with their cars. Officers say it's been the scene of accidents, and in at least one case, the driver took off without leaving contact or insurance information.

YPD warns its officers will be monitoring the lot for car meet-ups. If police catch people gathering in the lot to drive erratically, it will cite them for trespassing. A trespassing conviction can result in as much as 30-days in jail, and a fine up to $930.