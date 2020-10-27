Phoenix Cop Accused Of Threatening To Harm The Mayor

News

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Heightened security is now protecting the Mayor of Phoenix after a Phoenix police officer made a threat of violence.

The office of Mayor Kate Gallego says the officer made a credible threat to harm her.

But there's still no word on the details, including how the threat was made.

Gallego's office says the incident happened within the last two weeks.

Police say a criminal and an internal affairs investigation is now under way.

They also say that for now, the officer in question has been assigned to home.