Yuma Border Patrol agents seize drugs, gun, cash at I-8 checkpoint

Border Patrol agents say they found more than 35 pounds of marijuana in gift wrapped boxes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized drugs, gun, ammunition, and cash at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint in Yuma on Sunday.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working at checkpoint said a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee was sent to secondary after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

During the inspection, agents found three gift-wrapped boxes in the vehicle's back with 29 vacuum-sealed marijuana packages.

As agents searched the vehicle, they also found a plastic bag with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, ammunition, and nearly $2,000 in cash.

The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force arrested the U.S. citizen and seized the drugs, cash, and vehicle.