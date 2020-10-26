Woman dies in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Yuma

News

Police say neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be a factor.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An 85-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night while crossing 16th Street at 14th Avenue.

The Yuma Police Department said a 56-year-old woman driving a Nissan Frontier was heading east bound just after 9:30 p.m., when it struck the woman as she crossed the street.

Paramedics took the woman to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

Her name was not released.

Police said neither speed or alcohol appear to be a factor.

YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.