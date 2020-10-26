Some Arizona voters take a different approach at the polls

News

News 11's Adonis Albright talks to them about the changing faces of their ballots

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2016 election was an upset for the Democratic Party that most polls and political analysts couldn't predict. Fast forward to 2020, and there's even more uncertainty about who will win the race.

Steven Miner is a former campaign operative of Arizona's Republican Party. As a long time member of the GOP, he's championed conservative causes for years.

But this election, Miner is filling in a different bubble on his ballot.

"I never thought that I would vote for a democrat for president, especially Barack Obama's Vice President", said Miner.

Although Miner doesn't support a liberal agenda, he says it's not just about policy.

"The number one thing that I think he can bring to the country that Donald Trump is not, is unity."

On the flip side, Jonathan Porter is a Yuma local who owns a small business and is a Libertarian. He says he didn't head to the polls in the last general election because he was too conflicted.

"I tell people vote your conscience, and I didn't have a clear direction at that time so I abstained from voting which is something I don't normally do, but I wasn't feeling bombastic egotistical trump and I didn't like Hillary and her record", said Porter.

This time around, his mind is made up.

"The backdrop that Trump painted for the 47 months and the 47 years, once he started to put that into context... it started to become more clear who I should vote for."

On the other hand, Miner says Trump's policies do not fit what he's always favored from the Republican party: good budgets and fiscal responsibility. He also said he wants more leniency on things like immigration and more tolerance.

The latest polls in the battleground state of Arizona show Joe Biden leading President Trump, but with a little more than a week left until the big day it's still not clear which candidate will come out on top.