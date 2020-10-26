Pope Francis appoints America’s first African American cardinal

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Washington, D.C., Archbishop Wilton Gregory is named one of the new cardinals named by Pope Francis on Sunday as the first African-American to earn the covered red hat.

Pope Francis picked Gregory to lead the prestigious diocese in the U.S. capital last year. He served three times as the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Gregory was part of a select group of Catholic leaders who criticized President Donald Trump for staging a picture in front of St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House this year during protests about the death of George Floyd.

Gregory said a previous pope, John Paul II, would "not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace."

New cardinals under age 80 will join fellow cardinals eligible to elect the next pope in a secret conclave. Roman Catholic Church rules usually limit the number of cardinal electors to 120, but popes have bent that limit by naming more.