Pandemic sends California athletes to Yuma

Promoters book local athletic fields for tournaments in the wake of coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is proving popular with California athletic teams.

Jay Simonton, the Deputy City Administrator says, in just the past month, the city has seen a dramatic increase in requests for use of its facilities. Simonton says it's because California's athletic fields are still closed due to coronavirus.

The city's Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex (PAAC) is among the most requested facilities. It was built specifically to attract tournaments. It's become one of the more popular destinations for out-of-town teams.

"We've got a beautiful baseball PAAC facility, all of our, not just the PAAC, but all of our softball/baseball fields have become very popular with out-of-towners. We've got a lot of baseball promoters looking to come here. Right now, we have tournaments booked all the way through the end of March." said Simonton.