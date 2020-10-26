El Centro Sector seized more than $213K in drugs over the weekend

News

Agents say they found drugs at the Highway 111 checkpoint, Highway S2 checkpoint, and near the border.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents made multiple arrests and seizures over the weekend.

The first incident happened last Friday around 3:30 p.m.

A man driving through the Highway 111 checkpoint in a blue Chevrolet Blazer was sent to secondary after a canine alerted to its vehicle. Agents say while in secondary, they found packages inside the oil pan of the vehicle. The packages tested positive for fentanyl.

The drugs weighed 13.8 pounds with a value of $200, 320.

The car was seized and agents arrested the 41-year-old man.

The second incident happened approximately two hours later at the Highway S2 checkpoint.

A man driving a Chevrolet Traverse was also sent to secondary after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

In secondary inspection, agents say they found small packages of marijuana.

The packages' contents were 414 grams of marijuana, 580 grams of psilocybin, 18 grams of methylenedioxy (also known as ecstasy or molly), and 16 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide.

Agents say the value of the drugs was $6,410.

The 47-year-old driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

The third incident happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of Heber Avenue and First Street.

Agents working in the Calexico downtown area found three electrical-tape wrapped packages lying on the ground.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

It weighed 3.2 pounds with an estimated value of $6,950.

In the fourth incident, that same day, agents sent two men in a blue Chevrolet Blazer approaching the Highway S2 checkpoint to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to their vehicle.

While in secondary inspection, agents discovered several small packages inside the vehicle.

The contents of the packages were 3 grams of marijuana, 2.6 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of psilocybin, 2 pills of methylenedioxy, and a trace amount of lysergic acid diethylamide.

The drugs had an estimated value of $273.

Both men were arrested.