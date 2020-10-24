One dead after altercation with Border Patrol agent

News

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - A shooting that involved a U.S. Border Patrol agent left one man dead near the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in San Ysidro, California.

Officials say an altercation between the man and the border patrol agent led to the shooting.

The man killed is described by officials as a non-U.S. citizen. It's unclear if he was armed.

Officials would not say if the man was attempting to cross the border.

Lt. Andra Brown with the Homicide Division of the San Diego Police Department says they have taken over the investigation.

"Unfortunately, one of the parties involved here succumbed to injuries. The agent was not seriously injured. San Diego Police Department homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating," Lt. Brown said.

The area is closed off to the public.