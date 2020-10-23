Homicides rise in Mexicali

News

Mexican officials say 2012 was the most violent year until today

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Homicide rates increase by 42 percent in Mexicali.

La Voz de la Frontera reports this year has become the most violent in years.

Alma Araujo Ramos, president of the Citizen Committee of Municipal Public Safety in Mexicali, says that there have been 156 homicides.

"In comparison with 2019 from January to September, since we had 110, which is why it has increased by 42%, for which we expect an effective and coordinated strategy by the authorities to lower the incidence on this issue," he said.

She adds that September showed the highest homicide rates, from which of those included 29 violent acts.

2012 was the most violent year until today, in which 136 homicide crimes were recorded.

"It is the most violent year in history in the comparison of the last 10 years for the amount we took from 2012 in homicides, and the percentage compared to January to September 2019," Araujo Ramos said.

She said the number of homicides reported is related to drug dealing, amongst other crimes.

"It is an issue that must be addressed from the issue of addictions, since if there is addiction more drug dealing is generated if there is drug dealing," Araujo Ramos said.