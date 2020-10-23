Free covid-19 saliva testing event at Wellton Library this weekend

News

Yuma County's testing initiative comes amid rise in covid-19 cases nationwide, including the desert southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is holding another free coronavirus saliva testing event this weekend, this time at Wellton Library. The event will be held from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M., and you will have to register beforehand, as there are a limited number of tests.

The county's testing initiative comes as the U.S. topped 70,000 new cases of covid-19 as of Thursday. On Friday, Yuma County's Health Department reported 83 new cases, while 31 people remain hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Medical professionals suggest we're not out of the woods just yet.

"We have to find a new normal, so there is balance in this, right? The extreme of not going anywhere and doing anything is a challenge, but there is a happy medium in-between there, we really can do this", said Machele Headington, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at YRMC.

Hundreds of free saliva tests are being made available to the public at Wellton Library this weekend. The exam is quick and painless, and can give you results within 24 to 48 hours.

Yuma County says by showing up, you will be doing your part to help protect kids and the community at large.