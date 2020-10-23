Armed human smuggler in Mexicali caught in the act

News

Police say the man was found with a rifle, cartridges, and a bulletproof vest

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali police say a man is arrested after illegally crossing four people through the border wall on Thursday.

This is the second arrest this week police have made since binational coordination took into effect.

Police officers say the 35-year-old man had a rifle, cartridges, and a bulletproof vest when they arrested him.

The first arrest is about an individual who attempted to throw a kettlebell shaped package of methamphetamine into Calexico, says the Director of the Police in Mexicali, Alejandro Lora.

Lora says the operation of security coordination carried out by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with the municipal police, continues to make necessary arrests along the border.