Three astronauts return home after six months in space

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner were the first crews to launch to space after the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 as a pandemic.

During their time in space, they completed 3,136 orbits around the Earth and traveled 83 million miles.

However, this isn't the first time Cassidy and Ivanishin have been in space.

The NASA astronaut and Russian cosmonauts worked on a variety of science experiments during their time at the station. Cassidy participated in experiments that could benefit human health on Earth, researched water droplet formation and flow in space, and even worked with some free-flying robotic astronaut assistants.