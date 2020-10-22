Presidential candidates hope to win over remaining voters in final debate

News

13 On Your Side's Cody Lee speaks to both sides as over 46 million people have already voted

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals in the desert southwest are getting ready to see President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden debate one last time before the election.

We will hear the candidates sound off on issues impacting this country, this time with microphones muted during individual response time.

Before the debate, we heard from both sides.

The Arizona Democratic Party says Trump has delivered nothing but broken promises to Arizona's working families.

While Joe Biden will protect health care, strengthen the economy, and lead with morals our country needs back in the white house.

Spokesperson Tyler Cherry explains why it’s important to listen carefully during tonight’s debate.

“He’ll try to desperately spin his administration's failed record, but Arizonans won't be fooled between trump's attacks on the affordable care act, which leaves protections for 2.8 million Arizona's with pre-existing conditions hanging in the balance and his failed pandemic response.”

Meanwhile, the president is ready to go full force on the Biden campaign.

Mercedes Schlapp, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, spoke with 13 On Your Side’s Cody Lee earlier today.

She says the economy, jobs, and coronavirus accomplishments will all be pointed out by the president tonight.

“They can try to mute the president but president trump is going to be the voice of the American people, where he's going to talk about American greatness, he's going to talk about the fact that the American people are resilient, as we get through this global pandemic together,” Schlapp said.

“And then of course contrast that with Joe Biden, where we know that Joe Biden's economic policies would be destructive to our economy and take away good American jobs,” Schlapp continued.

Tune in tonight at ten on CBS13 for complete coverage of the debate including what local politicians had to say about Trump and Biden's performance.