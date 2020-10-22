Mexicali mayor tests positive for COVID-19

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The mayor of Mexicali Marina del Pilar announced Wednesday night she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

She made the announcement on a social media post on Facebook.

According to Pilar she began presenting symptoms on Tuesday. She said she immediately canceled her agenda and got tested for the virus. She received her positive test results on Wednesday.

"I'm feeling a little fatigued, but nothing serious, I did have a little bit of fever but the symptoms I'm presenting are mild," said Pilar.

The news comes just two days after Pilar held a media press conference with the El Centro Sector Border Patrol near the border in Calexico.

Pilar and her team participated in a joint horseback patrol near mount signal.

Those in attendance did wear masks for the majority of the event, but several photos were taken where masks were removed.

We reached out to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol for comment, but are still waiting to hear back.

