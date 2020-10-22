Cardwell Trial: Doctor involved in toddler’s autopsy takes stand

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez provides continuing coverage of stepfather's murder trial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The doctor involved in the autopsy of Celine Carreno testified Thursday, describing the toddler's last moments before passing away.

Dr. Carol Jenny told the courtroom Carreno vomited and had a seizure before she died.

Dr. Jenny said the little girl's head showed signs of trauma, including a large amount of fresh blood, and swollen brain tissue.

She testified Carreno had three or four impact sites to her head. She said, Carreno had a "good blow to the head, a very hard bang."

In the courtroom, state attorney's showed jurors photos of Carreno's face, inside her scalp, and a photo of her brain.

The photos showed Carreno to have chemical burns to her face, and her brain to show significant injuries that led to bleeding.

Dr. Jenny ultimately determined Carreno died from a brain injury.

State Attorneys presented photos of Carreno's bed, and the staircase Jared Cardwell claimed she fell down.

Dr. Jenny told the courtroom the bruising the toddler had when she passed away were not consistent with her falling off the bed or stairs.

She continued to testify that all of Carreno's bruises were fresh. She said they had not been present the day before.

The trial is set to pick back up on Wednesday.