The impact of travel restrictions at the border affect the economy in Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - It's been seven months since authorities made the decision to restrict non-essential crossings on the border to protect measure against COVID-19.

Since the restriction, border crossings have affected the commercial exchange generating important economic losses of 30 percent.

Medical tourism is one of the worst-hit sectors, as noted by the Business Coordinating Council president, Rodrigo Plantada.

Plantada says new confinement due to the outbreaks that have been registered in recent weeks would be catastrophic for the country's economy.

Last week, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection extended the non-essential crossing restrictions until November 21.