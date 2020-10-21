ECPD looking to implement the use of drones

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel shows us the new pilot program

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department wants to roll out a pilot program allowing officers to use drones for policing, but there are some concerns.

The El Centro Police Department wants to use drones when responding to emergency calls. They say drones are needed in El Centro.

Interest in the program first peaked in 2016.

The Unmanned Aerial System Program was presented by Deputy Chief Robert Sawyer at an El Centro City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Sawyer described several emergency scenarios that would benefit from a drone.

“Such as a barricaded suspect, a hostage situation, time and need for a special needs and tactics team, in response to a lost child or missing person at risk and to document crime scenes and traffic cases," said Sawyer.

Sawyer says the use of a drone would be determined on a case by case basis and would require supervisor approval.

He told the council that the drones would not used for monitoring purposes or to infringe on someone's privacy.

