Border Patrol agents find $35K of meth in car battery

Agents say meth packages were found in two car batteries and two power converters

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 30-year-old was arrested after agents found packages of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the 30-year-old was driving a gray Ford Explorer when he approached the Highway 86 checkpoint Tuesday afternoon.

He was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to his vehicle.

As agents searched the car, they found two car battery boosters and two power converters inside the vehicle that contained packages of meth.

The man was arrested and the drugs were seized.

Agents say the drugs weighed 15.8 pounds and have an estimated value of $35,550.