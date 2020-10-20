Special screening of cult- classic Rocky Horror Picture Show

News

City of Yuma and the Yuma Art Center will be showing a special presentation of the iconic film on Halloween night at midnight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a movie not for the faint of heart and those watching should expect the unexpected and them some. The Rocky Horror Picture Show is nearing it's 45th year as a cult-classic and on Halloween night the City of Yuma in partnership with the Yuma Art Center will be showing the film on the big screen.

As an added feature staff will be dressed as the characters in the movie and they encourage fans to come in costume as well. Because of the nature of the movie you must be 18-years old to attend and you will be asked to provide identification. The film is rated R because of strong sexual content, language and brief violence.

Yuma's Desert Sun Stadium is the venue of choice, especially when social distancing is a must. Organizers will be reserving 15'x15' spots which fit six people. Those spots will then be separated by ten feet to ensure social distancing. Guest will be required to stay within the confines of their reserved spot unless using the rest room or in line for concessions. You will also be asked to wear a mask.

We spoke to one of the actors who's portraying the role of "Janet" and asked what people can expect "Well what I enjoy is that it's spooky, it's scary. Everywhere you go you don't know what to expect and so you always have to have your guard up and you have to watch where you're going and it's just different."