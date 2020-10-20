Imperial County probation services building named in honor of longtime employee

News

Iran Martinez spent 20-years helping parolees

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors recently renamed the county's Housing Rehabilitative Program building for a beloved employee.

Iran Martinez served the county for 20-years as a probation department officer. The building will now be known as the Iran Martinez Probation Services Building.

Martinez worked at the former Day Reporting Center helping those seeking to rebuild their lives after spending time in prison. He was recalled fondly by civic leaders during a recent dedication ceremony.

Martinez died in September following a battle with cancer.