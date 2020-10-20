Joel John: Meet District 4’s State Representative Candidate

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to the Republican candidate for Arizona House of Representatives

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Joel John is a first time candidate who said he's ready to take on the duties as next State Representative for District 4.

John ,a Republican, is running against Democrat Charlene Fernandez for LD-4's next State Representative. John was born in Buckeye, but he said that won't stop him from working in the best interest of Yuma County.

John is a former school teacher, has four children in the public school system. Education is a huge factor for him, which he feels makes him relatable to many constituents.

As someone who grew up surrounded and currently works in agriculture, John said he understands the need for water rights. He said he'll be a voice in opposing any water transfers off the Colorado River.

In John's first 90 days in office he said he plans on fighting for small businesses. He hopes he can improve the economy. While coming up with a plan to make conducting business easier.

John said he plans to make starting businesses easier, as well as helping businesses run smoothly. Especially during the pandemic, John is encouraging local businesses to practice the safety guidelines set in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

