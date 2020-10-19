New resource guide promises to help local families

News

First Things First calls on local agencies to sign up for new directory

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local non-profit First Things First is looking to minimize the effort families have to go through to receive resources.

First Things First, in coordination with the Yuma Regional Partnership Council, is developing a new website to put a variety of family resources in one place. It's putting a call out to any and all agencies that specialize in services for children under 5-years-old.

"Our Yuma Regional Partnership Council is investing in the creation of this resource guide to assist community professionals and leaders in becoming aware of the programs offered here in Yuma County. The resource guide will help assist first responders, educators, community leaders and Yuma County families." said Francis Martinez with First Things First.

Since the announcement of the new resource guide, First Things First, has recruited more than 60 agencies.

If your group is interested in being included in the guide, click here.