New job new city?

Experts say relocation can sometimes be the key to finding the right job

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Looking for a new job? Experts say sometimes you have to be willing to relocate to land the right position.

Lea Soto Graham, with the Goodwill Career Center in Yuma, says opportunity doesn't always come within driving distance. Sometimes higher pay may mean moving to a bigger city.

A change of scenery can bring challenges, but Graham says it can also bring new perspective.

"Moving to a new city means new experiences, new opportunities and ultimately new potential growth for yourself. It can be inter-personal growth, new growth from taking on a new job role, where you can learn and expand your capabilities and your knowledge base as well as there are opportunities to see new things and new places to go." says Graham.

Graham says many companies do offer relocation benefits to help recruits move.