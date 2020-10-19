Mexicali Aguilas to play game with no fans in the stands

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Mexicali, the Aguilas' first games will be held without an audience at the stadium.

The Pro Mexican Baseball team, the Aguilas' will have its first game against the Sultans of Monterrey on Tuesday at the Santa Monica Stadium in Mexicali.

The city council secretary said that at the moment, the conditions are not in place to hold a sporting event with fans.

However, he did not rule out that later audiences will be allowed in the baseball games scheduled for this season.