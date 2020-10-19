Border Patrol agents seize meth, fentanyl, and cocaine over the weekend at Highway 86 checkpoint

News

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine on two consecutive smuggling events over the weekend.

The first incident happened just after 7 a.m. at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint on Saturday.

A man driving a Hyundai was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

While in secondary inspection, agents found several packages hidden in the fuel tank of the car. Border Patrol agents said the packages tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 43.13 pounds, with an estimated value of $96,950. The total weight of the fentanyl was approximately 5.79 pounds, with an estimated value of $63,000.

The 38-year-old driver from Mexico, and the drugs, were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

A second incident happened an hour later.

A man driving a black Ford Mustang was sent to secondary after a canine alerted to its vehicle. As they searched his vehicle, they found a package hidden inside the engine.

That package tested positive for cocaine.

The total weight of the cocaine was approximately 7 pounds with an estimated value of $74,500.

The 37-year-old resident from Mexico and the drugs, were also turned over to the DEA.