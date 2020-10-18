Skip to Content
3.5 earthquake rocks parts of Mexicali early Sunday morning

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA/KECY) - According to the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) two tremors rocked parts of Delta, B.C., Mexico early Sunday morning. An area near the Mexican border town of Mexicali at about 34 miles from Yuma.

The first one happened at around 3:31am and it was measured to be a 3.5 magnitude earthquake. Minutes later a second 3.0 magnitude rocked the area at 3:33am.

The quakes were followed by minor aftershocks of less than 2.0 minutes after.

No damage has been reported yet.

