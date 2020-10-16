Top Ramen looking for ‘Chief Noodle Officer,’ pay is 10k

News

(KYMA, KECY) - You would think you were living the college dream if someone told you that you could make money for eating Ramen, but this is REAL!

Top Ramen is putting out a call for its first-ever Chief Noodle Officer whom can win $10,000 and a 50-year supply of Top Ramen noodles!

Nissin Foods, the company behind this popular favorite, says it wants someone who will be open to testing and giving feedback on new recipes, preferably with an interest in the food innovation industry.

To enter, post a photo of your favorite Top Ramen creation on social media along with the recipe, tag Original Top Ramen and use the hashtag #howdoyoutopramen.

Fans can then send a link to their post with a short cover letter explaining their passion for oodles of noodles.

The challenge ends on Oct. 30, 2020.