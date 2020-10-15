YPD: 13-year-old followed by two suspicious men at Smucker Park

News

YPD says the teen was able to run away from the men unharmed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police searched for two men who they say chased a 13-year-old girl at Smucker Park last Saturday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the park located at 2800 South Avenue A.

Police say a white vehicle approached the teen when she began to run away.

One of the suspects got out of the car and chased the girl. She was able to run away from the suspects unharmed.

YPD continues to investigate this case.

Police encourage residents in the area to review any security footage they may have of a white import style, a two-door vehicle in the area between 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.