Local realtors help Niland fire victims

Those who sells homes lend a hand to those left homeless - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This past July a brushfire in Niland displaced over 500 people and left 130 without a home.

There are still many people still picking up the pieces.

A group of local realtors decided to help. As realtors, they understand the value of a home and so the idea to help the victims of the Niland rebuild their lives and their home was born. The group of realtors began a gift card drive.

They are giving away gift cards to local restaurants and stores like Walmart. "We are hoping they are able to rebuild the life they had with these gift cards maybe buy household items they lost," said Mario Valenzuela, Realtor.

Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to local realtors about their generous act.