Circulating Air On Airplanes Is Unlikely To Spread Coronavirus

(KYMA/KECY) - A new study released on Thursday suggests that viruses cannot be spread thru modern airplane ventilation systems.

The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing it from the air.

There are a few caveats to the study that was submitted without any peer review.

The US Transportation Command, The Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) and the Air Mobility Command used Boeing 777-200 and 767-300 aircraft loaded up with sensors meant to duplicate the effect of a fully loaded passenger flight.

First, it used a mannequin wearing a mask and assumed all passengers are masked and facing forward.

On actual flights, passengers often move their heads and move about the aisles, bathrooms, and other places where they could come into contact with the virus.

The study also did not simulate what would happen if a passenger coughed or breathed directly onto another one.

Researchers say testing did not include substantial movement throughout the plane or in the airport, lounge, or jetway, where air change rates and human interactions will vary.