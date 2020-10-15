A tale of two town halls

News

Trump and Biden hold dueling events on different networks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There won't be a second Presidential Debate Thursday night, but that's not keeping either candidate off the airwaves.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President will both host town halls Thursday evening, but they'll be on different channels, and, here in Yuma, they'll be on at different times.

Here's what you need to know to watch:

The Vice President and the People – A Special Edition of 20/20

Thursday, October 15, 2020

6-8pm MST/PST

ABC 5

Trump Town Hall

Thursday, October 15, 2020

8-9pm MST/PST

NEWS 11