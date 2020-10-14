YRMC offering self-referring screening mammograms as hospital enhances women’s health

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is now offering mammogram screenings without needing a referral from your doctor.

As breast cancer awareness month continues, Getting an annual mammogram in a timely matter is critical for many women.

To get this taken care of, YRMC has three screening locations that are by appointment only.

Breast cancer affects one and eight women.

Doctors recommend this screening when you hit the age of 40 if you don’t have any prior risk factors.

Early detection may be a life-saver. It typically means patients have better outcomes for beating breast cancer.

Dr. Angela Saverumuthu is a hematology & medical oncology physician at the YRMC Cancer Center.

“It is really important to get a screening mammogram because early detection is so key. It can truly save lives and when we detect breast cancer early survival is much better than late detection,” she said.

The hospital also announced it will add more providers to the 8th Avenue Women’s Health Center.

This move will increase provider collaboration and improve patient coordination for the community.

