Migrants begin journey back home after caravan is blocked

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Several migrant families sheltered in Mexicali head back to their country of origin after authorities sent a migrant caravan back to the Honduran border last week.

The owner of Alfa de Omega shelter, Tomas Diosdado says more than 40 families have returned back home.

As of today, 40 families continue to wait for asylum in the United States, says Diosdado.

The shelter continues to have a hard time providing for migrants due to a lack of help from the government.